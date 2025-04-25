South East must align with centre for renewed hope – Deputy Speaker, Kalu

…highlights Tinubu’s achievements in 2 years

…Urges FG to construct gas pipeline in S/East, dredge Onitsha River, expand Onne port

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has emphasized the need for the South East region of the country to align decisively with the centre.

He made the call while unveiling the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP), a multipurpose vehicle aimed at realizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid in Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State on Thursday.

Kalu said that RHP will play a crucial role in translating the national achievements of the President Tinubu administration into regional gains.

The Deputy Speaker who represents Bende Federal Constituency of the State highlighted an array of legacies the President has recorded in the South East particularly and Nigeria at large in the last two years, assuring the people of more dividends of democracy from the present government.

He said: “As we approach the midpoint of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure, the South East must align decisively with the centre. The Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) is a formidable vehicle that is demonstrating our seriousness for this cause by translating the national achievements of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration into regional gains, and by delivering the majority of votes in the South East geopolitical zone for our dear President in 2027.

“My dear Ndi Igbo, the time for token support has passed. The President’s leadership has fundamentally improved our economy, empowered our youth, and begun to bridge the development gap in our zone. Now, RHP must channel these achievements into electoral victories, ensuring the South East sits at the heart of Nigeria’s renewed hope, as we expect more from the current administration. By embedding these structures, strategies, and ambassadors into every household conversation, Renewed Hope Partners will transform policy wins into popular mandate, guaranteeing that the South East not only benefits from but also drives the continuity of this administration.”

To ultimately achieve the mission, Kalu explained that RHP will launch “Renewed Hope Councils” in all South East LGAs, linked to South East Development Commission (SEDC) outreach teams to turn policy wins into grassroots programs.

“We will launch “Renewed Hope Councils” in all South East LGAs, linked to SEDC outreach teams, turning policy wins into grassroots programs. Align each of the seven pillars with local town-hall campaigns, ensuring every citizen sees the direct benefits of President Tinubu’s agenda,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker said that the achievements of the President Tinubu’s administration included, attracting proposed investments worth $50.8 billion, doubling aggregate national revenues to over ₦9.1 trillion in H1 2024, and achieving a GDP growth rate of 3.4% in 2024.

Kalu added that the government has recorded a significant increase in foreign remittances, with an estimated $23.4 billion received, representing a 61.1% year-on-year increase.

The Deputy Speaker also recalled the Compressed Natural Gas initiative, saying it will save over ₦2 trillion per month in petrol imports.

He said: “In 2024, Nigeria experienced a significant increase in foreign remittances, with an estimated $23.4 billion received. This substantial growth, exceeding $4.22 billion through International Money Transfer Operators between January and October, represents a 61.1% year-on-year increase.

“President Bola Tinubu has so far attracted proposed investments worth $50.8 billion into the country, according to ongoing compilation by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment—evidence that investors trust President Tinubu’s vision.

“The Compressed Natural Gas initiative will save over ₦2 trillion per month in petrol imports. One million low-cost conversion kits are currently being distributed.”

Kalu emphasized that the re-commencement of the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri corridor, will ultimately link Aba and Onitsha hubs to northern markets, unlocking ₦50 billion in annual trade throughput.

He also underscored the importance of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), established in July 2024, with a constituted board and executive management team.

“President Tinubu has recommitted to finishing the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri corridor. Once operational, it will link Aba and Onitsha hubs to northern markets, unlocking ₦50 billion in annual trade throughput.

“The SEDC’s “Triple-R” mandate (Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, Reintegration) is already off to a great start with steps taken under the able leadership of the commission’s board with its recent MOU signing with the UNDP for a South East Integrated Development Masterplan”, Kalu said.

The Deputy Speaker also highlighted several other initiatives, including the construction of housing units, fertilizer distribution, and mechanized equipment for farmers.

“The first 3,112 housing units in Karsana will soon be completed. Six geopolitical-zone cities and 36 state-level estates will deliver over 100,000 homes, generating tens of thousands of construction jobs across Nigeria”, he added.

Kalu appealed to the Federal Government to prioritize several high-impact interventions, including constructing key gas pipeline infrastructure across the South East, supporting capacity expansions at the AHL and ANOH plants in Imo State, and dredging and rehabilitating the Onitsha River.

“To leverage the South East’s comparative strengths and fast-track President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Federal Government can seize the following high-impact interventions to accelerate the construction of key gas pipeline infrastructure across the South East to spur industrialization in Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, and Anambra states, ensuring affordable compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and industrial feedstock reach transport hubs, agro-processors, and SMEs.

“Support further capacity expansions at the AHL and ANOH plants in Imo State, reinforcing the zone’s energy security and creating thousands of construction and operations jobs.

“Green-light urgent dredging and wharf rehabilitation, linking the Niger inland waterway to regional and international trade routes. Fast-track the Onne container-terminal upgrade under the Port Harcourt corridor plan, integrating South East logistics with South-South hubs.

“Identify and develop sea-ports at Bonny/Opobo and Bakassi to relieve Lagos congestion and unlock export pathways for South East agricultural and manufactured goods”, Kalu said.