‘Somebody will kill you, if you criticize me in Auchi’, Apostle Suleman boasts of loyalty from followers

Apostle Johnson Suleman

By Nwafor Sunday

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has sparked controversy with a bold statement about the unwavering loyalty of his followers.

In a video circulating on social media on Friday, the cleric suggested that anyone who speaks against him near his church in Auchi, Edo State, risks violent repercussions from his supporters.

“If you want to die and you’ve been praying for death, but it hasn’t come, there’s a way to make it happen,” Suleman declared. “Come to Auchi, stand by the front gate of our church, and say something against me. Somebody will kill you, another will bury you, and the third will be doing praise and worship on your dead body.”

He went further to recount instances where individuals allegedly punished critics on his behalf.

“I’ve had cult boys bring people to me and say, ‘This boy was insulting you, we beat him and told him to apologize.’ I asked them, ‘Who are you?’ They said, ‘You no go like who we be, but you don help us.’ Kindness.”