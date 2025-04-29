Soldier sentenced to death by hanging for killing girlfriend in Enugu

A general court-martial sitting in Enugu State has sentenced Private Adamu Mohammed to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend, Hauwa Ali.

The ruling was delivered by Brigadier General Sadisu Buhari, president of the 11-member panel of the General Court-Martial (GCM) convened at the Nigerian Army’s 82 Division. The proceedings concluded with a death sentence for Mohammed under Section 106 (a) of the Armed Forces Act, 2004, which criminalises murder by military personnel.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by Jonah Unuakhalu, the acting deputy director of the 82 Division’s public relations office, the court also handed down a 10-year prison term to another soldier, Private Abubakar Yusuf, who was found guilty of robbing a shopping centre in Enugu.

In delivering the judgment, Buhari said the court had thoroughly reviewed Mohammed’s service history and plea for mercy but ultimately prioritised justice for the victim and societal order.

“Given this, the GCM has determined that the accused soldier, 21NA/80/6365 Private Adamu Mohammed, is hereby sentenced to death by hanging for the charge of murder,” Buhari declared.

Regarding Yusuf’s case, Buhari stated that while the panel found the soldier guilty under Section 107(1)(b) of the Armed Forces Act, it could not reach the unanimous decision required to impose the maximum penalty. Consequently, relying on Section 140(3) of the same Act, the court sentenced Yusuf (23NA/85/12116) to a decade in prison.

“However, due to the inability of the GCM to reach a unanimous decision required to impose the maximum mandatory punishment prescribed under Section 107(2) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 LFN 2004, the GCM, relying on the provisions of Section 140 (3) of the Armed Forces Act, hereby sentences the accused soldier, 23NA/85/12116 Private Abubakar Yusuf, to 10 years imprisonment,” Buhari explained.

The court’s president emphasised the military’s zero tolerance for criminal behaviour and reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to discipline, accountability and the rule of law.

He further noted that both verdicts remain subject to confirmation by higher military authority before they become final.