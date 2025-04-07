Soldier arrested for chopping off 3 fingers of a trader in Minna

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna.

A serving Soldier, Private Sadiq Sani has been arrested by the police in Minna, Niger state for cutting off three fingers of a trader in the town.

The Soldier had gone to the shop of one Abdulrahman Salisu in Makera, Minna the state capital to buy shoes during which a hot argument ensued between the duo on payment.

The argument it was gathered degenerated into a scuffle that led the Soldier to bring out a Cutlass from his trousers to attack the innocent shop owner.

As the Soldier attempted to cut the head of his victim with the Cutlass, Salisu raised his hands in self-defence during which three of his fingers were eventually chopped off.

Spokesman of the state Police command, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the story said the suspect took to his heels after attacking his victim but was traced to his house, arrested and handed over to the Military Police for further investigation.

The PPRO in a statement said,”On 30/3/2025 at about 3pm, one Abdulrahman Salisu 26yrs of Abdusalam quarters was brought to Central Police Station, Minna with three of his fingers being cut off.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim who sells shoes around Makera area of Minna had a misunderstanding with a suspected soldier, one Pte. Sadiq Sani of 2 Div Brig. Garrison when he went to buy a pair of shoes in the victim’s shop.

“An argument ensued as a result of payment while the said soldier removed a cutlass from his trousers and attempted to cut the victim on the head but Salisu raised his hand to block his head and the soldier eventually cut off three fingers of the victim and escaped from the scene.

“The suspect was later arrested at his residence in Makera area of Minna and transferred to SCID Minna for further investigation and was later handed over to Military Police for further necessary action,” he declared.