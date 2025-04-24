Sokoto hosts sectoral integration meeting to boost service delivery

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Sokoto State Government on Wednesday held a one-day Sectoral Integration Coordination Meeting with the theme “Finding Joint Solutions for Effective Service Delivery in Sokoto State.” The high-level forum brought together stakeholders from across ministries, civil society, and development partners to enhance cross-sector collaboration and improve service delivery outcomes across the state.

The meeting, held at the Sokoto Guest Inn, was organized by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning as part of efforts to drive coordinated development and promote sectoral alignment in public service delivery.

In his opening remarks, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed Zayyana, stressed the importance of synergy between the state government and development partners in achieving impactful results for the citizens.

“There should be synergy between the Sokoto State Government and development partners to ensure impactful outcomes for our people,” he said.

Alhaji Musa Muhammad Wamakko, Director of International Cooperation, outlined the core objectives of the meeting: enhancing inter-sectoral coordination, fostering constructive dialogue, and promoting sustainable capacity-building among stakeholders.

Key members of the Sokoto State Executive Council were present, including:

Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Ahmed Ladan Ala

Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Aminu Abdullahi Iya

Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Bashar Dalhatu Tangaza

Commissioner for Social Welfare and Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe

Commissioner for Health, Hon. Abubakar Faruku

Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Tukur Alkali

Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Almustapha

Also in attendance were Special Adviser on Resident Communities and Internally Displaced Persons, Hon. Maryam D. Mass; Special Adviser on Economic Development and NGOs, Dr. Bashir Achida; alongside representatives from civil society organizations (CSOs) and other development partners operating in the state.

Participants emphasized the urgency of a harmonized and strategic approach to policy implementation, stronger stakeholder engagement, and innovative problem-solving to address the development needs of Sokoto State.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment by all stakeholders to work collaboratively, leveraging resources and expertise to deliver better outcomes in education, healthcare, agriculture, environment, and other critical sectors.