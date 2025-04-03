Sokoto Govt seeks partnerships to revive ailing industries

Gov Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State.

By Musa Ubandawaki

Gov Ahmed Aliyu says his administration is working hard to revive all the state’s moribund industries.

He made this known when he received the members of the Sokoto State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, who paid him Sallah homage.

He bemoaned the collapse of most of the industries established in the state decades ago, which had aggravated the unemployment rate.

“From the 80s up to the late 90s, Sokoto had many functional industries, which included the ceramics, tannery, furniture as well as fertilizer blending plants, among others, which had contributed significantly to revenue generation and wealth creation in the state.

“We are making efforts through our ease of doing business policy to create an enabling environment that would facilitate the economic growth of our dear state,” he said.

Gov. Aliyu reassured that his administration is ready to partner with interested investors to revive the collapsed industries and contribute to the overall development of the state.

The Governor further said that the present administration has been proactive in providing the basic infrastructure that is key to any industrialization process since coming on board.

He said these included the construction of quality roads projects, adding that efforts are in top gear to ensure the completion of the Sokoto Independent Power Plant project initiative by the Wamakko-led administration.

Aliyu added that, if completed, the IPP project would improve the state’s electricity supply and boost business activities.

Therefore, he charged the chamber with promoting the state’s potential to the outside world, especially in the areas of agriculture, mining, trade and commerce.

The governor assured his administration’s support and cooperation in helping the chamber achieve its mandate of making Sokoto the desired business hub.

Earlier, the President of Sokoto State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Alhaji.



Muazu Malami Maaji commended Gov. Aliyu for the massive transformation taking place in the state in all the major sectors of development that are capable of attracting investors to the state.

He also said the urban renewal programme embarked upon by the present administration had given Sokoto city a facelift and should, therefore, be appreciated by all well-meaning citizens of the state.

He praised the Governor for his support and cooperation with the chamber of commerce.

Vanguard News