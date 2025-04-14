Sokoto APC releases scorecard on Gov Ahmed Aliyu’s Two years in office

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State



By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto



As Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State approaches the halfway mark of his four-year tenure, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has released a comprehensive scorecard outlining key achievements of his administration over the past two years.

Speaking at a media briefing in Sokoto, the State APC Chairman, Hon. Isah Sadeeq Achida, commended Governor Aliyu for what he described as “a remarkable and people-centered performance” that has positively impacted all sectors of the state.



According to Hon. Achida, one of the most notable accomplishments of the administration is the construction of an extensive network of roads across all the 23 local government areas of the state. He stated that both urban and rural communities have benefitted from new roads and the rehabilitation of existing ones, enhancing connectivity and promoting economic growth.



“In just two years, Governor Ahmed Aliyu has ensured that no local government area is left behind. Our communities are now better connected, and the ease of movement has significantly improved for farmers, traders, and other residents,” Achida said.



In the health sector, the APC chairman noted that the administration has undertaken the construction and rehabilitation of numerous health facilities. These efforts, he said, have improved access to quality healthcare services, particularly in rural communities.



Water supply also featured prominently in the governor’s development agenda. Hon. Achida revealed that the government has constructed modern water works in the headquarters of all 23 local government areas. This, he explained, has eased the burden of water scarcity and improved sanitation across the state.



Education and religious infrastructure were also highlighted in the scorecard. The APC chairman disclosed that several schools have been built or rehabilitated to provide a more conducive learning environment for students. In addition, congregational mosques in various parts of the state have received attention, which is in line with the administration’s commitment to promoting religious and moral values.



The APC chairman concluded by urging residents to continue supporting the administration as it strives to fulfil its mandate and campaign promises.



“Governor Ahmed Aliyu is laying a solid foundation for the transformation of Sokoto State. The progress recorded so far is just the beginning. We are confident that the next two years will bring even greater development and prosperity to our dear state,” he said.