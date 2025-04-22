Social media wreaking havoc on Nigerians —Reps spokesman

Ex-lawmaker, Council of Ulama partner to address hostile social media content

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI —THE Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Mr Akin Rotimi, yesterday, expressed worry over the havoc social media is wrecking on Nigerian families, saying the platform has become an avenue of strange ideologies, culture and immoralities.

Rotimi noted that these ideologies have exposed Nigerians to online activities that praise social vices and ridicule good virtue.

The lawmaker, who represents Ekiti North 1 (Ikole/Oye) Federal Constituency, disclosed this at Ikole -Ekiti, headquarters of Ikole Ekiti Local Government Area of the State during the 2nd edition of Easter Family Life Thanksgiving Service organised by him.

Speaking at the programme tagged ‘Rebuilding Families, Renewing Nigeria: The Role of the Church’, the Reps Spokesman noted that the society has normalised activities that are unacceptable by God, which according to him is not only a cultural shift but a spiritual battle.

The lawmaker further noted that Nigeria can only flourish when families are united through the restoration of dignity, contentment, and hard work and by reshaping collective orientation through godly principles.

His words: “This gathering is more than a moment of praise and reflection, it is a declaration of faith and conviction. We believe, as Scripture teaches, that righteousness exalts a nation. But the foundation of righteousness begins at home. Nations flourish when the family units are where love, discipline, godliness, and mutual respect are nurtured.

“As a public official and the Representative of over 500,000 people across 40 communities, I continue to do my best to address the many gaps in public service delivery.

“Sadly, we live in a time when the family unit is under siege. The sacred institution of marriage is being eroded by false ideologies and moral relativism. Our children are exposed daily to content songs, movies, on social media – that glamorizes vices and mocks virtue.

“What God abhors is now being normalized, even celebrated. This is not just a cultural shift; it is a spiritual battle. And the church must rise as a moral compass, guiding families back to God’s original design.”