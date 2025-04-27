Smart Music Entertainment: Powering one of UK’s biggest Afrobeats moments

By Ayo Onikoyi

Smart Music Entertainment solidified its reputation as one of the UK’s premier music promoters by playing a key role in selling out Burna Boy’s historic concert at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena. As part of the promotional powerhouse behind this milestone event, Smart Music Entertainment helped drive record-breaking ticket sales, showcasing its unparalleled ability to connect global superstars with passionate UK audiences.

The Burna Boy concert at Co-op Live wasn’t just another show — it was a cultural moment. With over 20,000 fans in attendance, it became one of the fastest-selling Afrobeats events ever held in the North of England. Smart Music Entertainment executed a high-impact, multi-channel marketing strategy that included digital campaigns, influencer partnerships, targeted street promotion, and grassroots outreach, ensuring every seat in the arena was filled.

This success is a testament to Smart Music Entertainment’s deep understanding of both artist branding and audience engagement. Their involvement proved pivotal in bridging the gap between international talent and local fanbases, raising the bar for live music promotion across Nigeria and the UK.

From sold-out shows to unforgettable live experiences, Smart Music Entertainment continues to be a trusted name for artists, venues