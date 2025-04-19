Singer Salako reaffirms his Afrojazz DNA in new single “Wande “

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian Afrojazz singer Salako has described his new single, Wande as a powerful narrative wrapped in melody.

Inspired by an evolving melody that lingered in Salako’s mind for weeks, this track takes listeners on a journey of introspection, accountability, and transformation.

Drawing from the biblical story of Cain and Abel, Wande explores the concept of running from responsibility, set against a backdrop of rich Yoruba lyrics and a commanding big-band arrangement. With its striking tension and release, Wande challenges listeners to confront their choices while immersing them in a soundscape that blends African roots with jazz, funk, and cinematic storytelling.

:It’s unpredictable, dynamic, and deeply expressive—like a rainbow of emotions and genres converging into one. Whether it’s the layered instrumentation, or the intense energy that builds like a dramatic film scene, Wande is a song that demands more than one listen,” says Salako

Salako’s music is often described as a bridge between the old and the new — a homage to Nigeria’s cultural heritage while pushing the boundaries of Afro-jazz. His compositions are characterized by intricate rhythms, soulful horn arrangements, and reflective lyrics, often touching on themes of identity, resilience, and hope.

More than just a performer, Salako sees himself as a cultural ambassador. He frequently collaborates with traditional drummers, griots, and contemporary jazz musicians to foster a dialogue between generations and traditions. His live performances, marked by electrifying energy and moments of improvisational brilliance, have earned him a growing fan base across Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Salako’s career began humbly, performing at local festivals, jazz clubs, and cultural events. His early music reflected a deep respect for Nigeria’s musical roots, but it was his boldness in experimenting with sound that set him apart. By fusing talking drums, shekeres, and other indigenous instruments with saxophones, trumpets, and pianos, Salako crafted a sound that is both authentically African and universally resonant.

His breakthrough came with his debut album, Echoes of Eko, a sonic love letter to Lagos. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Midnight in Makoko” and “Eyo Dance,” showcased his ability to paint vivid pictures of urban life through music. Critics praised Salako’s work for its originality, technical mastery, and emotional depth.