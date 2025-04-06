Simon Lalong promises to collaborate with NASS to end killings in Plateau

Ex Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong

By Henry Umoru

Senator Simon Lalong, APC, Plateau South, has condemned the recent attacks in villages of Hurti, Ruwi and others in Bokkos Local Government leading to the deaths of innocent citizens.

The former Plateau State governor said the unfortunate situation must be brought to an end, just as he disclosed that he was working with his colleagues at the National Assembly to end such attacks forever.

A statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser, Media, Makut Simon Macham, read, “Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District Simon Bako Lalong has condemned the recent attacks in villages of Hurti, Ruwi and others in Bokkos Local Government leading to deaths of innocent citizens.

“Lalong calls the attacks barbaric, unexcusable and condemnable, saying the unfortunate situation must be brought to an end.

“While sympathising with the families of the victims and the entire people of Bokkos Local Government, Lalong said the continuous onslaught against the innocent citizens cannot be allowed to go unpunished.

“He appreciated President Bola Tinubu for giving stern directives to security agencies to fish out the perpetrators, urging them to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the merchants of death are held to account.

“Senator Lalong also acknowledged the directives by the President to Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, to deliver relief materials to the victims and ensure that they get succour.

“The Senator said he is working with his colleagues at the National Assembly to ensure that such attacks never occur again.

“He asked the state Government to deploy all its might in tackling the condemnable action of wicked persons determined to jeopardise the peace and security of Bokkos and Plateau State at large.”