Siblings file suit over late father’s estate, request DNA test

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Two siblings have filed a civil suit at the Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, seeking a determination of rights to the estate of their late father, Engineer George Idah, who was the chairman of Oredo Local Government Area before his death in 1992.

In the suit marked B/233/2025, the plaintiffs, Mark Idah and Omoruyi Idah, filed the case on behalf of themselves and other children of the late Engr. George Idah. The defendant is Chief Osaro Idah, a Benin Palace Chief, whom they are challenging over claims to the late engineer’s properties.

The plaintiffs contend that the defendant did not have a legally or customarily recognized relationship with their late father during his lifetime. They allege that there was no acknowledged paternity or formal familial ties established under Benin native law and custom before their father’s passing.

As part of their claims, the plaintiffs are asking the court for: A declaration that, based on customary practices and the absence of paternity confirmation during the lifetime of Engineer George Idah, the defendant is not entitled to act as a legal heir or claim a share of the estate until his paternity is confirmed.

An order directing the defendant to undergo a DNA test or any scientifically valid method to determine biological ties to the late Engr. Idah.

An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from presenting himself as the first son of the late Engr. George Idah or interfering with the estate until legal determination is made.

Any further reliefs the court may deem appropriate in the circumstances.

The case is expected to test both scientific evidence and customary laws in determining rightful heirs to the estate of the late local government leader.