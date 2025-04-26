Short Service recruitment advertisement fake – Army

Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff

The Nigerian Army has dismissed an advertisement purporting to recruit for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) and Short Service Commission (SSC).

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt-Col. Appolonia Anele, in a statement on Saturday, said the advertisement was fake and did not emanate from the army.

Anele said the army had not commenced recruitment or commissioning exercises for DSSC or SSC for the year.

She urged members of the public to disregard the fake advertisement.

Anele said the public would be duly informed through official channels whenever such recruitment exercises were scheduled to begin.

“The Nigerian Army warns all to be cautious and avoid falling prey to fraudsters who exploit such fake information to deceive and defraud unsuspecting individuals.

“Anyone with information about such fraudulent activities or individuals should promptly report to the appropriate authorities for necessary action,” Anele said. (NAN