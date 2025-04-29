Shippers’ Council urges Port users to complete online registration to avoid sanctions

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has called on all regulated port service providers and users to promptly complete their online registration and obtain official certification to avoid facing regulatory sanctions.

The Council issued the appeal during a sensitization programme held in Kano to educate stakeholders on the newly introduced online portal for registration. Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Council, Barr. Pius Akutah—represented by Deputy Director of Stakeholders Services, Hanna Adaba—stressed that registration is mandatory and essential for fostering transparency, accountability, and data-driven regulation within Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Barr. Akutah noted that failure to register may result in a series of sanctions including the withdrawal of NSC services, cancellation of operating licenses, exclusion from the Council’s complaints resolution mechanism, and potential blacklisting.

“The NSC remains committed to its role as the Port Economic Regulator and is actively pursuing its transformation into the Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency (NIPERA),” Akutah said. “This mandatory registration, in line with Part II, Section 4(1) of the Port Economic Regulation 2015, is a crucial step toward that goal.”

He added that the online registration platform simplifies the process by allowing companies to register remotely without needing to visit any NSC office, provided all necessary documents and payments are submitted. This move aligns with the Council’s broader objective to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and promote ease of doing business.

Highlighting the importance of the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN), Akutah said it enhances cargo visibility, improves revenue assurance, addresses under-declaration issues, and strengthens national security in trade operations.

“The registration of service providers and users forms a foundation for this initiative. It ensures that all players in the industry are captured in a structured database, promoting effective regulation,” he added.

Earlier in the programme, the Director of the North West Zonal Coordinating Office in Kano, Alhaji Ahmed Umar Yazah, commended Barr. Akutah’s leadership, citing achievements such as improved port efficiency, reduced delays for shippers, curbing of unwholesome practices, and the recovery of over N6 billion for both individual and corporate shippers.

Yazah assured stakeholders that the Council is open to suggestions and collaboration aimed at enhancing regulatory services and building stronger partnerships within the maritime sector.