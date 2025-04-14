Shinkafi raises alarm over alleged plot to impose emergency rule in Zamfara

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, Patron of the Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (2023), has raised concern over an alleged plot by unnamed groups to push for the declaration of a state of emergency in Zamfara State.

Shinkafi, who also serves as Executive Director of the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, described the move as politically motivated and warned that it could disrupt governance and democratic stability in the state.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, he urged President Bola Tinubu and other key stakeholders to reject such calls, stressing that they are not only unconstitutional but also harmful to democratic norms.

“We have observed recent calls for a state of emergency in Zamfara State which appear to be driven by political interests. Such action would contradict the provisions of the Constitution and could set a dangerous precedent,” Shinkafi said.

He emphasized that the current administration under Governor Dauda Lawal, which assumed office on May 29, 2023, has been actively working to stabilize the state and promote development.

“The aim of this plot seems to be to distract from the genuine efforts being made by Governor Lawal’s administration to improve governance and security.”

Referencing the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Shinkafi pointed out that Sections 188 and 305 clearly define the processes for removing elected officials and the conditions for declaring a state of emergency.

“At present, Zamfara does not meet the constitutional criteria required for a state of emergency. Political stability must be preserved, and we must avoid any actions that could incite tension or derail ongoing reforms.”

Shinkafi highlighted recent progress in Zamfara, including improvements in security—bolstered by federal support—and public sector reforms, such as the implementation of a new ₦70,000 minimum wage.

He also urged political actors to avoid premature campaigning and instead channel their efforts toward development.

“This is a time for leadership, not politicking. The general elections are still years away. Let us concentrate on delivering good governance and ensuring a better future for the people of Zamfara.”