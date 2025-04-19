Shettima calls for peace, political tolerance in Kano

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has appealed for peace to reign and political tolerance in Kano State.

Shettima made the call when he paid a condolence visit to the family of late Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, who died some two weeks ago.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor, Mustapha Muhammad, the Vice President called on all and sundry in the state to bury their differences.

“Please and please, I plead with you not to allow politics to divide you; you should be united,” Vice President Kashim Shettima stated at the deceased’s residence.

“Kano is the heart of the north, and I am from North”, while praying that, “May Allah bring unity among us”. He added

In his welcome address, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, thanked the Vice President on behalf of the government and people of Kano State.

“We thank you so much for coming to commiserate with us over the death of our father, grandfather. We pray for Almighty Allah to take you back home safely.” Governor Abba Kabir said.

A representative of the family of the late Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Sunusi Abbas, expressed gratitude to the Vice President for the condolence visit and prayed for unity among Kano’s political leaders.

“We keep praying may the demise of Galadiman Kano becomes an avenue for unity among the political leaders in Kano. “We saw every representative of the political parties.

“We are grateful to the governor who was here at the funeral and came back to condole with us again, now he is here with the Vice President, we are grateful”.