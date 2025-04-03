Shettima arrives Senegal for 65th Independence celebration

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday arrived Dakar, Senegal, to represent President Bola Tinubu on the country’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary.

On arrival, Shettima inspected a Guard of Honour at the Léopold Sédar Senghor International Airport in Dakar.

He was accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu and the Chairman of House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Oluwole Oke.

The Vice President is attending the event at the behest of President Tinubu following an invitation extended to the President by the Senegalese President Bassirou Faye.

The Independence Day celebration will hold on Friday at the Place de la Nation in Dakar.