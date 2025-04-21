Serie A postpones matches over Pope’s death

Pope Francis

The four Serie A matches scheduled to take place on Monday have been postponed to a later date following the death of Pope Francis, the Italian top flight said in a statement.

Udinese’s game at Torino, Fiorentina’s visit to Cagliari, Genoa’s match against Lazio and Juventus’ trip to Parma will be rescheduled.

The games will have to fit into a congested finish to the season, potentially clashing with the Champions League semi-finals.

The Vatican said Pope Francis, a keen football fan, died aged 88 on Monday.

