SERAP gives Tinubu, NBC 48-hour ultimatum to reverse ban on Eedris Abdulkareem’s protest song

Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem

By Nwafor Sunday

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government of Nigeria and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), demanding an immediate reversal of what it termed the unlawful ban placed on Eedris Abdulkareem’s latest protest song, “Tell Your Papa.”

In a statement released on its X Platform on Thursday, SERAP described the ban as a violation of the artist’s right to freedom of expression and warned of impending legal action if the directive is not rescinded within the stipulated timeframe.

“The Tinubu administration must immediately reverse the unlawful ban by the National Broadcasting Commission stopping Nigerian radio and TV stations from airing Eedris Abdulkareem’s new single,” SERAP said. “We’ll see in court if the ban is not reversed within 48 hours.”

The NBC, in a memo dated April 9, 2025, and signed by Susan Obi, Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, had declared the song Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB). The Commission cited Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which prohibits materials deemed offensive or against public decency.

The memo titled “Restriction on broadcasting ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem” stated:

“The National Broadcasting Commission has identified the song ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem, currently trending on social media, as content deemed inappropriate for broadcast due to its objectionable nature.”

“It is therefore classified as Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB), as it violates Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. The commission requests that your station exercises discretion and refrains from airing this song to maintain responsible broadcasting standards.”

Eedris Abdulkareem, known for his socially conscious and politically charged music, has long used his platform to comment on governance, corruption, and social justice. His latest track, “Tell Your Papa,” reportedly criticizes the current administration over economic hardship and governance failures.

Critics have described NBC’s decision as an attempt to silence dissent and suppress artistic freedom, a sentiment echoed by SERAP in its statement.