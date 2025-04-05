Senegal’s Faye says has ‘done everything’ to bring Sahel trio back to ECOWAS

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said Friday he had “done everything possible” to bring junta-led Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger back into west Africa’s ECOWAS regional group, to no avail.

The three Sahel countries quit the Economic Community of West African States at the beginning of the year, accusing the bloc of being subservient to France and failing in the fight against jihadism.

The breakaway countries have formed their own Alliance of Sahel States (AES), turning away from former colonial power France and pivoting towards Russia.

In July last year, Faye was appointed by ECOWAS as a mediator towards the three Sahel countries now led by juntas which seized power in recent coups.

“I pleaded for people to come together around a table and talk, to preserve the chances of maintaining a strong subregional organisation,” Faye told local media during a marathon four-hour interview.

“But the fact remains that these countries, like others, are sovereign. They are free to make their own choices.

“All we owe them is to respect their will, knowing that we have done everything possible to reintegrate them” into ECOWAS, he said.

As for the new relationship between Senegal and former colonial power France, Faye insisted that Paris “remains an important partner for Senegal on all levels”.

Senegal is negotiating the departure of French troops from its territory by the end of this year.

“It happens that at a certain point in its history, a country decides to redirect its trajectory. And that’s what happened with the French military presence in the country,” said Faye.

Last month, several facilities used by the French army in Dakar were returned to Senegal — the first to be transferred as part of the withdrawal.