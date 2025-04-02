Senator Natasha to Yahaya Bello: Focus on clearing your name

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has urged former governor Yahaya Bello to focus on addressing the corruption allegations against him rather than orchestrating efforts to remove her from the Senate.

She issued the warning on Wednesday in a statement thanking her constituents for their unwavering support amid ongoing challenges.

Bello is currently facing trial over an alleged N80.2 billion fraud case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Natasha’s remarks came in response to a statement by the Kogi State Government on Tuesday, which dismissed her claims that Bello, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Ekpenyong Asuquo had plotted to assassinate her, calling the accusations “malicious falsehoods.”

Kogi’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, went further to describe the senator as a “serial manipulator” intent on misleading the public.

However, Natasha maintained that she would not be intimidated or silenced.

“I will advise the former governor to rather focus on clearing his name over allegations of fraudulent diversion of N80.2 billion, instead of attempting to destabilise the mandate given to me by the people of Kogi Central,” she stated. “As for me, I will do more for my people. I will not betray them.”

She also accused Bello of persistently working against the will of the people.

“The former governor’s hands are already full with corruption allegations, yet he is still bent on frustrating the will of the people. His actions before and during the last general elections, where he sponsored numerous attacks against me, are well documented.

“This recall attempt is nothing but another ploy to undermine the people’s will. It is now very clear to the whole world how popular I am in my constituency. The powers that be did try to suppress the will of the people, but my people emphatically said no. No to injustice, no to fake recall and no to Yahaya Bello and his allies,” the lawmaker said.