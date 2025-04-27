Senator Abiru calls for leadership rebirth at David Oladipo Roundtable

Nigeria

By Esther Onyegbula

In a nation where leadership is often critiqued for its shortcomings, the David Oladipo Leadership Roundtable stood out, not as just another talk shop, but as a clarion call for a renaissance rooted in integrity, innovation, and institutional rebuilding. Held in Lagos to mark Dr. David Oladipo’s 50th birthday and the launch of his new book, The Real Leader, the forum became a melting pot of cross-generational voices confronting Nigeria’s leadership crisis with bold honesty and compelling ideas.

Nigeria’s leadership crisis is not due to a shortage of leaders, but rather a systemic failure to harness, train, and position capable individuals within enabling structures.

Chairing the event, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru emphasized the urgent need to rebuild institutions, restore meritocracy in the public sector, and cultivate a national leadership culture anchored in integrity and collaboration.

“This discussion is both timeless and urgent,” he said. “It challenges us to reflect on where we have been and reimagine where we are going.”

Senator Abiru traced Nigeria’s leadership and development journey, recalling the post-independence public sector as once being the cornerstone of national progress. According to him, institutions like the Nigerian Railway Corporation and Water Corporation were once models of efficiency, led by disciplined and merit-based civil service systems.

However, over time, leadership became transactional, leading to institutional decay and declining service delivery. “The focus shifted from service to survival,” he noted. “In the absence of strong, value-based leadership, our development agenda lost its direction.”

Abiru acknowledged the private sector’s growing role in Nigeria’s economic resurgence, citing advancements in banking, telecommunications, fintech, and industry. “Nigerian entrepreneurs have shown innovation, resilience, and consistency. But this evolution didn’t happen overnight, it was driven by structural reforms like deregulation and globalization,” he explained.

Despite these gains, he argued that the lack of coordination between the public and private sectors continues to hamper sustainable development. “We have the talent. What we need now are institutionalized processes and the integrity to govern, correct, and serve,” he declared.

Senator Abiru called on policymakers, legislators, technocrats, and community leaders to see leadership as both a moral and civic duty. He advocated for the revival of a civil service culture that attracts the best minds, alongside a political environment rooted in service.

“This roundtable is an opportunity to challenge our assumptions about leadership and to commit not just to conversation, but to shared actions and structures. Let us begin to craft a national leadership framework that builds trust, fosters unity, and drives long-term development,” he urged.

Abiru’s message resonated deeply with a diverse audience of students, technocrats, clerics, entrepreneurs, and academics, many of whom believe that the future of Nigeria’s leadership is being shaped not in government corridors, but in grassroots forums like this.

According to the convener, Dr. David Oladipo, a pastor and corporate strategist, the roundtable was meant to stir national reflection. “Nigeria doesn’t belong to the government. It belongs to all of us,” he said.

His decision to bring together not only politicians, but also student leaders, private sector actors, and thought leaders was a deliberate effort to democratize the conversation on national development.

From Prof. Olujide Adekeye’s insights on education to Isioma Utomi’s push for tech-driven, youth-centered innovation, and Dayo Israel’s call to invest in people rather than positions, a common theme emerged: leadership is not an elite club, it is a skill set, a mindset, and a system.

Highlighting Nigeria’s core issue, Prof. Adekeye remarked: “Our problem isn’t vision, it’s execution.”

He pointed to brilliant national plans that often go unrealized due to poor implementation and follow-through.

“Leadership deficiency will persist unless we make deliberate efforts to reverse this trend. Nigeria is a land of opportunities, blessed with talented and resourceful individuals,” he said. “But when opportunity and infrastructure are lacking, and when the environment isn’t enabling, innovation is stifled, and that’s what’s happening to leadership in Nigeria.”

One of the roundtable’s most provocative moments came from Dr. Sebastiane Okeke, who challenged a widely held belief. “We don’t have a leadership deficiency,” he argued. “We have a system that prevents capable people from rising.”

“We have young people taking bold steps and achieving great things,” he continued. “So I disagree that we lack leadership. What we face is an inability to reposition the leadership potential we already have, to place it where it can be fully expressed.”

He emphasized, “The fact that people are constrained doesn’t mean they don’t exist. We have a system that suppresses full expression, not a lack of competence.”

His remarks shifted the conversation from a scarcity mindset to the issue of structural misalignment.

Supporting this, Dayo Israel added a social dimension: “The people who end up in leadership aren’t angels, they come from among us. If society is broken, its leaders will be too.” He called for systems that identify and nurture competent individuals before they enter public service.

The keynote speaker, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, brought the conversation full circle, reminding the audience that Nigeria’s future hinges on the moral compass of its homes, schools, and places of worship. “Leadership begins at home,” he said. “You cannot expect national integrity when families and schools no longer teach it.”

His words echoed the roundtable’s core message: great leaders aren’t born, they’re made, and they must be made everywhere.

As the event drew to a close, it became clear that this was more than a gathering, it was a movement. A mirror and a map, it reflected Nigeria’s past errors while charting a path forward.

The consensus was unmistakable: Nigeria has the brains, the talent, and the drive. What it needs now is a system that aligns these strengths with purpose.