Sen Lokpobiri congratulates Gov Oborevwori, Okowa on joining ‘progressive family’

. Delta Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (left) in warm handshake with the Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri during the funeral service of Late Frank Kokori, at St. James Anglican Church, Oviorie-Ovu in Ethiope East Local Government Area on Friday.

— hails President Tinubu’s Transformational Leadership

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Executive Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and the immediate past Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on their decision to align with the Progressive family in recognition of the remarkable developmental strides being recorded under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

In a statement issued by Nneamaka Okafor, SA Media and Communication to the Minister, Senator Lokpobiri described the move as a courageous and commendable step that signifies a growing acceptance of the positive transformation sweeping across the nation under President Tinubu’s #RenewedHope Agenda. He emphasised that their alignment with the Progressives is a “bold affirmation of the pragmatic and inclusive leadership style of President Tinubu, whose commitment to national development is becoming increasingly undeniable.”

According to the Minister, “This decision by Governor Oborevwori and Dr. Okowa is not just politically symbolic, it is a testimony to the far-reaching impact of President Tinubu’s leadership. It is a sign that across party lines, Nigerians are acknowledging the results-driven governance that is reshaping our country.”

Senator Lokpobiri urged other leaders across the South South region and beyond to emulate this patriotic gesture and rally behind the President’s vision for a more prosperous Nigeria. He stressed that national progress requires the collective efforts of leaders across all regions and political affiliations.

“I call on other well-meaning leaders, especially in the South South, to rise above partisan interests and join hands with the President in delivering sustainable development to our people,” he stated.

The Minister reiterated his confidence in President Tinubu’s ability to steer the nation toward greater economic prosperity and national cohesion, noting that recent events signal a new era of unity and purpose.