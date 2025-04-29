Security agencies engaging Rivers communities over pipeline protection – Police

Security agencies have initiated discussions with communities in Rivers to safeguard pipelines and other critical national assets situated in their domain.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olugbenga Adepoju, announced this development in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Adepoju stated that the talks were necessary to ease tension in the state.

He disclosed that the state’s Sole Administrator, retired Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, had directed security agencies to collaborate closely with local communities to protect critical infrastructures.

According to him, security agencies participating in the initiative include the Police, Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of State Security (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“These engagements with the communities aim to foster collaboration between security agencies and local stakeholders for the protection of critical national assets,” Adepoju explained.

He stated that the discussions commenced on April 25 between security operatives and community representatives in Abua/Odual, Emohua, Tai, Ogu/Bolo, Okirika and Eleme Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“During the dialogues with the community stakeholders, we addressed prevailing security issues and the general welfare of the residents.

“These discussions are essential in enhancing synergy between the communities and security agencies to protect vital infrastructure for the benefit of the national economy.

“The engagements also sought to identify challenges facing the communities beyond security, which will be communicated to the government for necessary attention,” he added.

The commissioner of police highlighted that during the meeting with stakeholders in Tai LGA, residents requested the rehabilitation of the Soghai Farm and creation of job opportunities.

Other issues raised by the people of Tai included insufficient staffing at health centres and schools in Bunu, Seme and Nonwa communities.

In Ogu/Bolo LGA, Adepoju reported that residents demanded the construction of a befitting police station, youth empowerment and employment initiatives, and an end frequent robberies and kidnappings on the waterways.

“In Okirika LGA, stakeholders identified armed robbery as a major concern in the area and requested an increased police presence.

“They also called for the establishment of modular refineries, JAMB CBT centres, vocational training for youths, empowerment schemes for women, and the rehabilitation of the Daka Market,” he stated.

Adepoju further noted that during the engagement in Eleme LGA, residents expressed concerns over persistent electricity shortages and alleged criminal activities by herders in the area.

According to him, the people of Eleme also appealed to security agencies to intensify patrols and undertake a mop-up operation to remove illegal arms.

“In Emohua, community stakeholders appealed for adequate funding for local security outfits and the rehabilitation of primary healthcare centres.

“In Abua/Odual, residents urged Sole Administrator Ibas to initiate infrastructure projects, including the construction of roads, healthcare facilities, potable water systems, and youth empowerment programmes,” Adepoju concluded.