SEC tells influencers to stop promoting risky meme coins, unlicensed platforms

SEC TOWER, ABUJA.

By Bayo Wahab

Following the sudden collapse of CBEX crypto trading platform, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned celebrities and influencers against endorsing or promoting unregistered digital asset platforms and meme coins.

After users lost access to their funds in CBEX, aggrieved ‘investors’ looted the office of Smart Treasure (ST Team), an arm of the cypto trading platform in Ibadan.

It is against this background that Emomotimi Agama, Director-General (DG) of SEC, spoke against the promotion of unregistered digital asset platforms and meme coins by influencers.

Citing the provisions of the Investments and Securities Act 2025 recently signed by President Bola Tinubu, Agama said the act established clear rules and regulations for digital asset platforms, including registration requirements to promote transparency and trust.

According to him, this allows SEC to crack down on illicit activities, such as ponzi schemes, pump and dump tokens, and unregistered exchanges.

He said, “It is important that even for celebrities, we must be cautious around what we do. Becoming influencers or introducing meme coins that do not mean well for the generality of Nigerians are not going to be tolerated.

“The ISA 2025 is intended to promote FinTech growth and innovation, specifically within the Digital Asset space, while ensuring regulatory compliance.

“However, I want to say this very clearly. If it is not registered, it is illegal. The law will be enforced.”