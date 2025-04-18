SDP decries insecurity, urges President Tinubu to take decisive action

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The national leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expressed deep concern over the state of security in the country, warning that the rising incidents of violence and killings across Nigeria pose a grave threat to national stability.

In a statement released by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the SDP condemned the recent spate of violent attacks and mourned the lives lost in various parts of the country.

The party emphasized that the primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and the welfare of its citizens, and noted that continued failure in this regard reflects a significant governance gap.

“The disturbing reports of widespread killings in various regions—north and south—over the past weeks paint a troubling picture,” the statement read. “These incidents, both reported and unreported, have created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty for citizens.”

Referencing recent violent episodes, the SDP cited incidents in Edo State involving the killing of individuals allegedly mistaken for outsiders, as well as a major attack in Plateau State where over a hundred people were reportedly killed and numerous homes destroyed.

The party also mentioned reports of an attack by a group referred to as ‘Makmuda’, highlighting the growing complexity of the security landscape and the emergence of new threats.

According to the statement, these developments underscore the urgent need for a revitalized and effective national security strategy. The party expressed concern that existing security structures appear overwhelmed and that the government has yet to present a clear, actionable plan to reverse the trend.

“It is imperative that the government prioritizes the safety of Nigerians above all else,” the statement continued. “President Tinubu, as the Commander-in-Chief, has a constitutional responsibility under Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution to ensure the welfare and security of all citizens.”

The SDP urged the government to rise above political distractions and focus on delivering concrete security solutions, warning that discussions about future elections are premature without addressing the current crisis.

The party concluded by reaffirming its commitment to national unity and peace, while calling for immediate and coordinated action to safeguard communities and restore confidence in the country’s leadership.