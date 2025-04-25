Saraki downplays Delta defections, says no cause for alarm, PDP will rebound stronger

Dr Bukola Saraki

Former Senate President and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has assured party members and supporters that the recent wave of defections from the party’s Delta State chapter poses no existential threat to the PDP, stating emphatically, “There is no cause for alarm.”

In a strongly worded statement issued amid growing concern over the defection of key PDP figures in Delta, including the state’s governor, Saraki called for calm, urging loyal party members to stay focused on rebuilding and strengthening the party ahead of the next general elections.

“Those who want to leave the PDP should leave now,” he declared. “Let the rest of us who are committed to its values concentrate on the task of repositioning the party and offering Nigerians a credible alternative.”

Saraki underscored the importance of a strong opposition in a democratic setting, warning against the drift toward a one-party state, which he described as dangerous for a diverse nation like Nigeria. “A one-party state will not augur well for our multi-ethnic, multi-religious society. Eliminating alternatives only breeds hopelessness,” he said.

Reacting to the defection of the PDP’s vice-presidential candidate from the last election to the ruling party, Saraki said the move was “unprecedented” and symptomatic of a deeper leadership crisis. “It is shocking and unbecoming. It’s simply a sign of how low we have sunk as a polity,” he lamented.

Despite the high-profile exits, Saraki remains optimistic about the PDP’s future, asserting that the party is “better with fewer loyal members than with many who are disloyal.” He also expressed confidence in the PDP’s chances in the upcoming elections, hinting at potential defections from other parties to the PDP’s fold in the near future.

He appealed to the youth and women wings of the party to seize this moment to rally support and take charge of the rebuilding effort. “This defection is just a challenge. We have enough time to put our house in order and come out stronger,” he added.

Saraki concluded his address with a rallying call to party faithful: “Let us not lose focus or hope. This is not the end—tomorrow is very bright for the PDP.”