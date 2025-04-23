Sanwo-Olu’s health vision gains momentum as Ilera Eko hits 1m enrollees

… Expands Benefits to Public Servants

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday celebrated Ilera Eko Day 2025, marking a significant milestone with over one million residents now enrolled in the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) even as it unveiled enhanced benefits for public servants to solidify the government push towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Speaking at the event which celebrated the achievement the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, hailed the Ilera Eko scheme as a beacon of “dignity, health equity, and peace of mind” for Lagosians.

Emphasising that health insurance is a right, not a privilege, she highlighted the scheme’s remarkable growth from its initial 100,000 enrollees to over a million beneficiaries, a testament to its increasing acceptance and impact.

She said: “This year’s Ilera Eko Day theme, ‘Ilera Eko: Health Coverage for All,’ captured the vision of a truly inclusive health system.”

She said: “From digital innovations to tailor-made plans, the Lagos State Government is working to ensure that access to quality healthcare becomes a lived reality.”

She commended the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) for its innovative strides in leveraging technology through Virtual Booths, the Ilera Eko App, and telemedicine platforms to broaden access to care.

.Sanwo-Olu highlighted the Equity Fund under EKOSHA, which has provided free enrollment for vulnerable populations including orphans, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

Underscoring her personal commitment, she spoke of her office’s support for the elderly through the Community Senior Citizen Initiative, a gesture she described as “a symbolic thank you” to the state’s foundational generation.

The Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu has increased the government’s subsidy of their annual premium to an impressive 75 percent, making healthcare significantly more accessible.

Also at the event, landmark improvements in employee welfare were unveiled, including cancer treatment coverage up to ₦5 million, extended renal dialysis support, orthopedic surgery, fibroid removal, and prosthetics assistance.

“These are landmark improvements in employee welfare,” Agoro stated.

In a practical move to further expand access, Agoro also announced an inter-state healthcare partnership, enabling public servants residing in Ogun border towns to access care at 15 approved facilities in Ogun State. “This shows the administration’s practical approach to healthcare access,” he emphasised.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, framed Ilera Eko Day as both a celebration of progress and a “call to action,” reaffirming the state’s unwavering commitment to building a healthier Lagos.

The Chairman of LASHMA, Dr. Adebayo Adedewe, described Ilera Eko as a “movement aimed at shielding Lagosians from the financial burden of healthcare.”

He highlighted the scheme’s extensive reach across all 57 LGAs and LCDAs, attributing its success to community engagement and strategic partnerships.

The high point of the event was the investiture of the First Lady as the ILERA EKO Icon and Grand Dame of EKOSHA following her pivotal role in championing the scheme. Testimonials from beneficiaries further illuminated the tangible impact of Ilera Eko in providing affordable and quality healthcare to Lagos residents.

With over a million enrollees and expanding benefits, particularly for public servants, Lagos State’s Ilera Eko scheme is solidifying its position as a cornerstone of the administration’s commitment to UHC, ensuring that more residents have access to the healthcare they need.