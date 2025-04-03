Sanwo-Olu to Lagosians: Conduct business online if you don’t have urgent matters in Victoria Island

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has advised residents to conduct their businesses online if they do not have urgent reasons to be on Victoria Island over the next few weeks.

This, he said, will help ease traffic congestion caused by the ongoing rehabilitation of the Independence Bridge.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks on Thursday while inspecting the construction site, accompanied by members of his cabinet and senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Works.

The governor urged residents to embrace virtual meetings and remote work, just as was done during the COVID-19 pandemic, to reduce road traffic.

“Let’s think out of the box. If you don’t have business to do in Victoria Island over the next two to three weeks, conduct your business via social media, telephone, Zoom, or online meetings. Plan ahead—if you don’t need to visit someone physically, then don’t come.”

He also advised Lagosians to adjust their travel schedules, suggesting off-peak travel hours for those who must go out:

“If you do not need to go out at 7:00 a.m., wait until 10:00 a.m. Let those who must leave early go first. By staggering movement, we can reduce pressure on the roads.”

To ease congestion, Sanwo-Olu announced that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will deploy more officers to affected areas, including those reassigned from other parts of the city.

“You will see a lot of LASTMA officers on the road. We are calling them in from other areas to ensure proper traffic management.”

He also revealed that alternative solutions, such as counterflow lanes, are being considered to improve movement.

The Independence Bridge, which links Ahmadu Bello Way to Marina and CMS, was closed for urgent repairs. The closure has caused major traffic disruptions in Victoria Island and surrounding areas.

Sanwo-Olu reassured Lagosians that while the situation is inconvenient, the repairs are necessary to prevent a potential disaster.

“We understand the inconvenience, but this work must be done for everyone’s safety. Let’s work together to manage the situation.”

Residents are urged to stay informed, use alternative routes, and plan their movements wisely as the rehabilitation continues.