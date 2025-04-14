Sam Amadi raises concerns over Edo governorship election tribunal judgment

By Nnasom David

The Abuja School of Social and Political Thought (TAS), a non-partisan policy think-tank, has expressed concern over the recent judgment of the Edo Governorship Election Tribunal, delivered on April 2, 2025.

TAS described the development as indicative of challenges facing Nigeria’s electoral process.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, the Director of TAS, Dr. Sam Amadi, emphasized that the group’s interest in the 2024 Edo governorship election is rooted in its commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and fostering electoral transparency.

“This isn’t about any political party. It is about ensuring that the electoral process remains credible and inspires confidence among Nigerian voters,” Dr. Amadi stated.

The tribunal had dismissed the petition filed by the PDP candidate, who contested the declaration of the APC candidate as the winner of the election.

TAS noted that the case raises important legal and procedural questions that deserve closer examination to enhance future electoral processes.

The group referenced concerns previously raised by civil society organizations and election observers, including reports of inconsistencies in result documentation and voting procedures in certain polling units.

“We have reviewed some observations suggesting a need for more clarity and consistency in the results process. These are important issues that deserve attention,” TAS noted.

TAS also cited concerns related to Section 73(2) of the Electoral Act, which addresses the documentation of voting materials. The group emphasized that adherence to such provisions helps reinforce the integrity of the electoral process.

“Legal safeguards such as these are essential to maintaining public trust in the voting process,” the group said.

Additionally, the organization commented on the tribunal’s treatment of evidence from BVAS machines and result sheets, suggesting that future proceedings should give more room for clarity and transparency when digital evidence is involved.

“A more thorough demonstration of the BVAS data could help build public trust and ensure transparency,” TAS added.

TAS called for greater transparency and adherence to electoral procedures in future elections, highlighting the need for continued reform and improved legal interpretation of electoral laws.

“Edo 2024 should serve as a case study to strengthen future elections. Voter confidence is central to the health of our democracy.”

The group concluded by calling for broader dialogue on electoral integrity, noting the importance of collaborative efforts by stakeholders to safeguard Nigeria’s democratic future.

“We believe in the rule of law and democratic governance. A national conversation on electoral integrity is vital for sustaining Nigeria’s democracy.”