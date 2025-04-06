Sallah Death: Police IG invites Emir Sanusi for questioning

By Bashir Bello

Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, has summoned the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to force headquarters, Abuja, for questioning over the death of one of his palace guards.

The guard was stabbed to death on March 30, 2025, at Kofar Mata Eid Ground during the last Eid celebration.

Several others sustained injuries in the bloody attack, which marred the celebration.

According to a letter of invitation sighted by Sunday Vanguard, which was signed by Commissioner of Police, Olajide Ibitoye, on behalf of Deputy Inspector–General of Police, Force Intelligence Department, FID, Sanusi is expected to appear before FID on April 8, 2025.

The letter reads: “I have the directives of the Inspector General of Police, through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department, to invite you for an investigative meeting regarding an incident that occurred during the Sallah celebration within your domain.

“You are hereby invited to the Force Intelligence Department, opposite Police Force Headquarters, Area 11, Abuja.”

Kano State Police Command had earlier confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect linked to the stabbing.

The attacker allegedly launched the assault while security operatives were escorting Emir Sanusi after Eid prayers.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, stated that a palace official, Shamakin Kano, Wada Isyaku, had also been invited for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.