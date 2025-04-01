Saka scores on return as Arsenal beat Fulham

Arsenal’s English midfielder #07 Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring the team’s second goal with Arsenal’s Brazilian midfielder #11 Gabriel Martinelli during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Fulham at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 1, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Bukayo Saka marked his return from a lengthy injury absence with a goal as Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1 on Tuesday to cut the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to nine points.

Saka came off the bench to head in on his first appearance since December 21, after Mikel Merino’s deflected effort had given Arsenal a first-half lead.

However, victory came at a cost as key defender Gabriel Magalhaes limped off injured.

Rodrigo Muniz pulled a goal back in stoppage time, but defeat is a blow to Fulham’s ambitions of European football next season.

The Cottagers remain in eighth, three points outside a top-five finish that would almost certainly secure Champions League football next season.

Just one week away from the Gunners’ Champions League quarter-final, first leg against Real Madrid, the sight of Gabriel pulling up with a hamstring problem added to Mikel Arteta’s injury woes.

However, the return of Saka is a massive boost to Arsenal’s faint hopes of chasing down Liverpool and a shot at becoming European champions for the first time.

Arsenal’s place in the top five is looking assured as they move 14 points clear of sixth-placed Newcastle.

Arteta’s men are on course to finish second for the third consecutive season given Liverpool’s commanding lead.

But the Spaniard showed no sign of having one eye on a blockbuster Champions League tie against the holders with his team selection.

Gabriel would be a massive miss and the centre-back will now be a major doubt for that tie after pulling up inside the first 15 minutes.

Arsenal never got going as an attacking threat in a first half short on clear-cut chances, but Merino maintained his impressive record as a makeshift striker due to season-ending injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

The Spanish international now has five goals in eight games in his new role, but had fortune on his side to break the deadlock.

Ethan Nwaneri was Arsenal’s biggest threat in the first 45 minutes and his cross picked out Merino, who needed the benefit of a big deflection to see his shot loop into the far corner.

Saka’s introduction was greeted with the biggest cheer of the night until that point at the Emirates Stadium when he replaced Nwaneri 25 minutes from time.

The England international took just eight minutes to net his 10th goal of the season.

Saka was in the right place to head in from close range after Gabriel Martinelli flicked on Merino’s cross.

Muniz should have set up a grandstand finish when he headed wide a glorious chance to pull a goal back for the visitors 10 minutes from time.

The Brazilian made amends to net a consolation in stoppage time but it was too little, too late for Fulham as Arsenal maintained some pressure on Liverpool ahead of their Merseyside derby at home to Everton on Wednesday.

AFP