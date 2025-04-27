Sage Grey Finance joins UN Global Compact, strengthens sustainability drive

A general view of the United Nations flag flies at half-mast to mourn the lives of UN workers lost during the war between Israel and Hamas, at the at the United Nations Office Nairobi (UNON) in Nairobi on November 13, 2023. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)

A leading financial institution committed to creating impact through lending, investments, fund management and strategic advisory services, Sage Grey Finance Limited, has reaffirmed commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices.

The organisation stated this as it became a participatory member of the United Nations, UN, Global Compact initiative.

Global Compact initiative is a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Therefore, Sage Grey Finance would align with over 20,000 companies across 160+ countries committed to promoting sustainability and advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

As a participant, the company would integrate the UN Global Compact’s 10 principles, including human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, into its strategy, culture, and daily operations, and will report annually on progress through a Communication on Progress (CoP).

Speaking on the development, CEO of Sage Grey Finance Limited, Temitope Runsewe, said: “At Sage Grey Finance, we see sustainability as fundamental to long-term economic growth and societal progress. Joining the UN Global Compact is a clear statement of our commitment to responsible finance — one that balances profitability with purpose. We are building a future-focused institution that embeds ethical standards, environmental consciousness, and inclusive impact into every decision we make. With a focus on sustainable financial innovation, Sage Grey Finance aims to lead by example within Nigeria’s financial ecosystem and the broader African market. As we scale our work across Africa, we remain dedicated to advancing solutions that not only serve our clients but also strengthen communities and contribute to global development goals.”

Prior to becoming a member of the United Nations Global Compact, Sage Grey Finance had already adopted policies aligned with the Compact’s sustainability-aligned policies and principles. Notably, the company’s Impact Finance Framework ensures that its investment and operational decisions drive measurable environmental, social, and financial outcomes.

The company has also developed a comprehensive CSR Strategy aligned with the SDGs, targeting areas such as access to finance, education, health, and gender inclusion through partnerships with NGOs, government agencies and community organisations.