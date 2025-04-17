Rivers under scrutiny as Reps invite Sole Administrator, Ibas

By Daniel Abia & Gift ChapiOdekina

Abuja—The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight has invited the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), to appear before it for a comprehensive interactive session today.

Meanwhile, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has rejected calls for reconciliation from former militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, stating that suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has not approached him for forgiveness.

This came as the Rivers Women Unite Prayer Group called for the immediate removal of the state Commissioner of police, Olugbenga Adepoju, from the state, citing alleged bias in handling the peaceful protests that erupted as a result of the declaration ofa state of emergency in the state.

The women also called for an end to the ongoing emergency rule and reinstatement of the democratically elected governor of the state, Fubara, and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Ordu, as well as the state legislature.

According to a statement by the House spokesperson, Mr. Akin Rotimi, the invitation was made at the committees inaugural meeting, yesterday, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The meeting, which followed the formal inauguration of the committee by the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday, provided a platform for members to deliberate on preliminary reports and developments emerging from Rivers State since the Sole Administrator assumed office.

“Pursuant to its constitutional mandate to exercise full legislative oversight in accordance with Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the committee resolved, among other matters, to invite Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, to appear before it for a comprehensive interactive session.”

According to the chairman of the Committee and House Leader, Mr. Julius Ihonvbere, “This engagement is necessary to ascertain the true state of affairs in Rivers State and ensure that the House remains properly guided in the discharge of its oversight responsibilities in the public interest.

“The Sole Administrator is expected to appear before the Committee on Thursday, at 4p.m., in Room 414, House of Representatives New Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.”

No apology from Fubara yet, Wike replies Tompolo

In a statement by Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, the minister made it clear that forgiveness requires an acknowledgment of wrongdoing and a direct plea for pardon, neither of which Fubara has made.

Tompolo had earlier called on Wike to temper his anger and reconcile with Fubara for the sake of peace in Rivers State.

Olayinka in the statement said: “The minister has never said that Fubara offended him personally. He only said that Fubara should govern in accordance with the rule of law and that Fubara should not throw away those who risked their lives and resources and that is not too much to ask.

“He said, ‘Those who worked to make you governor, don’t throw them away like that’. So, that is not about forgiveness. If there is one person Fubara would say he has offended, it should be the president.

“He is the one to go for soul-searching because throughout the time he was working with this same Wike, throughout the time Wike was facing the bullet for him, Wike was not a bad person then.

“So, at what point did Wike become a bad person to him? He should ask himself. When did Wike become somebody that Fubara would be so bold as to tell him that he would deal with him? At what point?

Rivers women call for removal of CP Adepoju, reinstatement of Gov Fubara

A statement by Dr. Nancy Nwankwo and Dr. Vivian Ige-Elenwo on Behalf of Rivers Women Prayer Group, yesterday, said: “For the umpteenth time, we, the women of Rivers State, strongly reiterate our unwavering demand for the immediate termination of the unconstitutional and unjust emergency rule currently imposed on our dear state.

“Nearly one month after assuming control, rather than fostering reconciliation among the political stakeholders, Vice Admiral Ibas has deepened the divide. His actions of dismantling democratic institutions and orchestrating policies aimed at achieving political domination serve only the interests of those who appointed him.

“We firmly reject every attempt to stifle the voices of our people or frustrate legitimate dissent. We condemn in strong terms the dictatorial tendencies of Ibas and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju.

“On April 11, 2025, we held a peaceful protest against the injustice meted out to our state. Shockingly, the police responded with force, deploying tear gas and brute intimidation in a bid to silence our democratic right to peaceful assembly.

“This deliberate provocation and double standard is nothing short of sabotage and the squashing of democratic rights. The economic impact of this ill-conceived emergency rule is already evident. Businesses are shutting down, planned investments are being relocated, and the state’s economy is in freefall. As always, it is our women and children who bear the brunt of this upheaval and economic hardship.”

The women are demanding the immediate removal of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Adepoju, an urgent and total end to the illegal state of emergency imposed on Rivers State and the full restoration of all democratic institutions, including the reinstatement of the duly elected governor, Fubara.

The Rivers women called on the international community to take a firm stand, to intervene diplomatically, and to prevail on the Nigerian government to restore democracy and protect the rights and dignity of the people of Rivers State.

I never summoned Fubara, deputy for probe—Ibas

Meanwhile, Ibas has denied summonig Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ordu to appear before him this Friday to give detailed explanations of his appointments and other government concerns.

Dede Friday, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, said: “These malicious fabrications are designed to mislead the public, create panic, and disrupt the peace in Rivers State.

“One of such fake announcements falsely claims that suspended Governor Fubara, and the Deputy Governor, Prof. Odu, were summoned to a meeting at the Government House on Friday, April 18, 2025.”

“The Rivers State Government categorically states that this announcement is fake and did not originate from any official source. The public is urged to disregard this and any similar misinformation, as they are the work of troublemakers seeking to destabilize the state.”