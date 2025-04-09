Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas, makes key appointments to civil service and LG commissions

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

..Dismantles All Fubara’s Political Structures

By Daniel Abia | Port Harcourt

Not leaving anyone in doubt about his administrative intentions, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Etteh Ibas, has announced new appointments to the state’s Civil Service and Local Government Service Commissions.

This move comes alongside the controversial appointment of administrators across the 23 local government councils, despite a restraining order from the Federal High Court. In addition, critical appointments were made to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) on Wednesday morning.

A special announcement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika, stated:

“His Excellency, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ebok-Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, Administrator of Rivers State, has approved the appointment of members of the Civil Service Commission and Local Government Service Commission.”

Appointees to the Civil Service Commission include: Dr. Livinus Bariki – Chairman, Amb. Lot Peter Egopija – Member, Mrs. Maeve Ere Bestman – Member, Mrs. Joy Obiaju – Member, Mrs. Charity Lloyd Harry – Member.

Appointees to the Local Government Service Commission are: Mr. Israel N. Amadi – Chairman, Mr. Linus Nwandem – Member, Lady Christabel Ego George Didia – Member, Dr. Tonye Willie D. Pepple – Member, Barr. Richard Ewoh – Member, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ofik (Rtd) – Member and Dr. Sammy Apiafi – Member

Professor Worika confirmed that the appointments take effect from April 7, 2025.

These decisions come barely a week after Vice Admiral Ibas dissolved all existing boards, parastatals, and commissions, in addition to sacking all political appointees who were installed by the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The moves have fueled speculation among political analysts that the sole administrator’s mission is to systematically dismantle the remnants of Fubara’s political structure within the state’s power dynamics.