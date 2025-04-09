Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas dismantles Fubara’s political structures with key appointments

By Daniel Abia

P/Harcourt

Not leaving anybody in doubt, the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Etteh Ibas has announced the appointments to the civil service and the local government commissions in the state.

This is besides the appointment of administrators into the 23 local government councils despite the restraining order from the Federal High Court to the contrary. Ibas also made critical appointments to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC on Wednesday morning.

A special announcement signed by the secretary to the state government, SSG, Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika said “His Excellency, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ebok-Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, Administrator of Rivers State has approved the appointment of members of the Civil Service Commission and Local Government Service Commission”.

According to the memo, members of the civil service commission are: Dr. Livinus Bariki – Chairman, Amb. Lot Peter Egopija – Member, Mrs. Maeve Ere Bestman – Member, Mrs. Joy Obiaju – Member and Mrs. Charity Lloyd Harry – Member

Also, members of the local government service commission include Mr Isreal N Amadi – Chairman, Mr Linus Nwandem – Member, Lady Christabel Ego George Didia – Member, Dr Tonye Willie D Pepple – Member, Barr Richard Ewoh – Member, Rear Adm. Emmanuel Ofik (Rtd) – Member and Dr Sammy Apiafi as Member

“Professor Worika said the appointments take effect from April 7, 2025”

The Sole Administrator’s decision to reappoint members to the various commissions comes barely one week after he dissolved all the boards, parastatals and commissions as well as sacked all political appointees made by the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The decision has also sparked speculations among political watchers in the state that the mission of the sole administrator is to dismantle what was left of Fubara’s political structure in the Rivers politics.

in all cases.”