Rivers Sole Administrator Ibas attends first NEC meeting at Aso Villa

From left: Sole Administrator Rivers State, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Eke Ibas; Gov Alex Otti of Abia State and Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Mrs Josephine Piyo during National Economic Council meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday (14/4/25)

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Sole Administrator of Rivers state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas is currently attending the National Economic Council NEC meeting, presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also present at the NEC meeting is the newly defected Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Other governors spotted at the meeting include Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, Edo, Monday Okpebholo, Cross River, Bassey Otu among others.

There were also a good number of Deputy Governors in attendance at the meeting.

The National Economic Council NEC meeting is chaired by the Vice President, where issues of great national importance form the crux of deliberations by members.