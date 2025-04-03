Rivers Sole Administrator cancels all pending procurements, orders refund of tender fees

Ibas

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), has cancelled all pending procurement and tender processes initiated by the suspended administration of Sir Siminialayi Fubara.

Additionally, the Sole Administrator has directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) involved in any procurement or tender processes in 2025 to refund fees already collected to the concerned contractors.

This was contained in a public announcement issued on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika.

According to the statement, the decision was made due to the absence of a valid Appropriation Law for the fiscal year, in line with a recent Supreme Court judgment that upheld the Appeal Court’s ruling in Suit No. CA/ABJ/CV/133/2024.

The announcement read: “In adherence to the Supreme Court judgment upholding the Appeal Court ruling in Suit No. CA/ABJ/CV/133/2024, and in the absence of an Appropriation Law, the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, CFR, wishes to notify the general public that all procurement and tender processes carried out by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) during the period are hereby cancelled.

“Accordingly, all MDAs that carried out such tender processes for projects in their respective offices are, by this special announcement, mandated to refund such tender fees to the respective contractors IMMEDIATELY. This will remain in effect pending the approval of a spending plan by the state, which shall be communicated in due course.”

The directive is expected to restore fiscal order in the state’s procurement process while ensuring compliance with legal and financial regulations.