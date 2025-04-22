Rivers protesters task Tinubu to reinstate Fubara

Tinubu

…Endorse Tinubu, Fubara for 2nd term

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Hundreds of protesters in Rivers State, including youths, men, and women, have called on President Bola Tinubu to recall the suspended Governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara.

The protesters, who appeared in black attire on Tuesday, marched through major streets of Port Harcourt main town in protest, demanding that Tinubu call off the state of emergency in the state and reinstate the suspended State Governor, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly.

This demonstration is the latest in a series of protests and counter-protests that have rocked the state since the declaration of the emergency rule in the state and subsequent appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (rtd) as the Sole Administrator of the state.

The protesters promised to vote for President Tinubu for a second term in office, come 2027, if he hears their call and reinstates Governor Fubara.

The protesters were armed with placards bearing: “Tinubu, Please bring back our Governor”. ” Leave Rivers State alone.” ” Fubara is our governor.” ” Wike, nobody disturbed your 8 years rule. God is watching you, Wike,” and others.

Speaking, Mrs Agnes Wariboko, a private medical practitioner in Port Harcourt, told journalists on the sidelines of the protest that they volunteered to embark on the protests to register their displeasure over the prolonged and unconditional suspension of their governor.

Wariboko explained that Rivers people have become a laughing stock in the comity of states and blamed Wike for the embarrassment and humiliation he has brought upon the state.

Mrs Kate Chinwo Ndamati stated that apart from the issue of his inordinate desire to control the state resources, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, is jealous of Fubara’s achievements within a short period.

Ndamati worried that Tinubu could impose an emergency rule on the state based on lies peddled by some politicians against the governor, appealing to Tinubu to restore democracy in the state.