Rivers NBA condemns Ibas over query on branch chairman, demands withdrawal

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Rivers State has condemned the Sole Administrator of the state, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, rtd, over the query issued to its Port Harcourt branch chairman, Cordelia Eke.

The chairmen of the eight branches of NBA in the state, in a press statement issued in Port Harcourt, said the issues raised against Mrs Eke were mere attempts to intimidate her and stifle dissenting voices among legal professionals in the state.

The statement was jointly signed by Dr Hilda Desmond-Ihekaire, Chairman, Ahoada Branch; Simple Dioha, Chairman, Isiokpo Branch; Abiye Abo, Chairman, Degema Branch; Dr. N. A. Duson, Chairman, Bori Branch; and Dr. Celestine Nwankwo, Chairman, Okehi Branch.

Ibas, through the Director of Administration in the Rivers State Ministry of Justice, Ebiriemg Deresima, accused Eke of misconduct.

The Sole Administrator alleged that Eke co-authored a communique criticising his administration of severe and brazen acts of lawlessness and impunity and for actions deemed unconstitutional, including the dismantling of democratic institutions and attacks on peaceful protesters.

Ibas also insisted that the actions of Eke, who is a Director in the State Ministry of Justice, violate the Public Service Rules and are not expected of a civil servant.

However, the NBA said Eke did not issue the earlier communique in her capacity as a civil servant, but as the elected chairman of the Port Harcourt Branch, in line with her constitutional mandate within the NBA.

The body maintained that their collective statements, including the one referenced from April 9th, are issued following formal deliberations within the association and reflect the position of all NBA branches in the state, stating that their views aligned with that of the national body headed by Afam Osigwe, SAN.

The statement read: “The query to our brother Chairman is nothing but a ploy by which the Sole Administrator seeks to intimidate her into discontinuing her functions and duties as Chairman of NBA Port Harcourt Branch, and an attempt to intimidate lawyers in Rivers State and by extension other good people of Rivers State from standing up and speaking against executive rascality and impunity.

“It must be noted that the main objective of the Nigerian Bar Association is the promotion of the rule of law thus, as watchdog of the society, it is our duty to speak truth to authority on behalf of lawyers and the general public and cannot be intimidated to shy aware from this sacred responsibility.

“Consequently, we, the Chairmen of NBA Branches in Rivers State, condemn in its entirety the query issued to our brother Chairman of NBA Port Harcourt Branch and demand an immediate withdrawal of the same.”

It continued, “We consider the issuance of this query to our brother Chairman as an unfortunate act the Sole Administrator has decided to use to suppress freedom of speech and constitutional rights of the good people of Rivers State against his various incidences of dismantling of peaceful democratic institutions already in existence in Rivers State and other acts and actions capable of causing breach of peace instead of maintaining the peace which was the primary claim for his appointment as Sole Administrator in Rivers State.

“We condemn in its entirety the query issued to our colleague and demand its immediate withdrawal. “