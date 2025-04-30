Rivers Govt explains why it retrieved vehicles from Deputy Governor

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has provided reasons for the “lawful” retrieval of two Toyota Hilux vehicles and one Hiace bus from the premises of the suspended Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Ordu.

A statement issued on Wednesday explained that the action was a routine administrative procedure aimed at securing government property, which has unfortunately been misrepresented by political opportunists seeking to stir unnecessary tension.

The statement questioned the motives of those politicizing the matter, asking, “What legitimate purpose did these vehicles serve in the suspended Deputy Governor’s premises over a month after the declaration of a state of emergency?”

The Rivers State Government emphasized that the recovery of its assets should not be viewed as executive overreach. The administration reiterated its commitment to prudent management of public resources and stressed that it would not be distracted by unfounded allegations.

The statement urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid challenging the resolve of an administration that has shown considerable patience despite persistent provocation. The public was advised to disregard sensationalized accounts of the incident and instead focus on the government’s ongoing efforts to restore stability and good governance in Rivers State.