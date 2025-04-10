Rivers crisis: Wike’s spokesman accuses Ada George of taking side

Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has accused a former Governor of Rivers, Ada George, of taking side in the crisis rocking the state.

Olayinka made the accusation in a statement in Abuja on Thursday while reacting to comments attributed to George on the crisis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that George had, at a news briefing on Wednesday, accused Wike of orchestrating the ongoing political crisis in Rivers.

The former governor also blamed Wike for the imposition of a state of emergency and the appointment of sole administrators in all 23 local government councils.

In his reaction, Olayinka told George and his Rivers Elders and Leaders’ Forum to blame themselves for taking sides when they should have been neutral.

“The moment an elder takes side in a conflict between two children, such an elder has lost the right to intervene and resolve the conflict,” he said.

Olayinka said that George was among those clapping for the suspended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara when he was sitting on the salary and other entitlements of members of the State House of Assembly.

He also alleged that George did not caution Fubara when he was orchestrating the burning and demolition of the Rivers House of Assembly.

The spokesman added that the former governor also saw it as normal for three members to run a House of Assembly of 32 members.

He expressed surprise that the same George was now speaking on who should be blamed for the state of emergency imposed on the state.

“When President Bola Tinubu intervened in the crisis and resolutions signed by all parties, it was this same Ada George that described the president’s intervention as ‘executive rascality’.

“He went further to say that the intervention by the president contravened the doctrine and practice of separation of power.

“Even when the Supreme Court ruled and made clear and unambiguous pronouncement over the Rivers crisis, Ada George and his so-called elders still saw no reason to call Fubara to order,” he said.

Olayinka stated that it was their failure to speak up when it mattered most that had now resulted in the imposition of emergency rule in the state.

According to him, genuine elders sit in a position of neutrality when there are conflicts among younger ones.

This, he said, would enable them to enjoy credibility and respect while sitting on the high table to resolve the issues