Rising gym fees: Men join women in body shape market

Despite the hard blows dealt to Nigerians by the continuous increase in the cost of goods and services, many still want to look good.

However, looking good nowadays comes at a high price, especially if you want to go natural.

The Gym used to be a place of pride for men who showed off strong biceps, big chests and flat tummies after each routine.

But that is no longer the case, as the gym houses are no longer affordable for the average young man, who crave flat tummies and good body tones.

Registration into an average gym parlour in remote areas of Lagos goes for as much as N15,000 to N40,000 per month, excluding membership joining fees between N200,000 to N380,000 per year, while those in high brow areas like Lekki, Ikoyi and environs will set the pockets of a potential customer back by over N100,000 to N650,000 for individuals, and N1.2 million above for couples yearly.

Using cosmetic surgeries is not cheap either, just as dieting has its own costly effects.

As many people cannot afford three square meals per day, paying such a huge sum for gyming is to them a No No!

Long before now women, who have the craze for looking good, have embraced cheaper methods like body shaper, padded buttocks, hip wear, corsets, blouses or gowns, artificial silicon breasts and buttocks wear.

Now, men have also joined them in the route.

Economy&Lifestyle discovered that men with protruding belly now wear body shapers to attain a six pack shape.

The body shaper is an elastic cloth which helps to flatten the body including the stomach to fit into wears. It comes in the form of handless tops or shorts.

Mr. Femi Dada, a banker said: “This is what is in vogue. Instead of wasting time in the gym in times when I am supposed to be making money, I had to buy two body shape wears.

“I wear them in a corporate outfit to look smarter.

“The nature of my job hardly gives me time to work out coupled with the various expenses one has to meet up with.

“I have to concentrate on my job and wear my body shape wear to look fit in shape”

Mr. Jude Okoro, a teacher, noted that he has multiple sources of income which hardly gives him enough money to take care of his family.

He added: “I don’t have the money to hit the gym and the time to take coaches online.

“You know the state we are in Nigeria. You cannot pull back the hands of time. So it is better to make good use of your time for something profitable.

“But I had to look good also. You know that Nigerians even when suffering takes all measures to look good with whatever they can afford.

“I was still wondering how I could get fit because of my protruding belly. Then a lady came to the office to sell male body shape wears. I quickly bought two and they are serving their purpose well.

“Everything in this country is packaging.

“My wife was even shocked that men can wear body shape wears too.

“She never expected such but I am very comfortable with the result.

“At least it will save me the cost of going to the gym and the time to my job.”

Mrs. Oluchi Nwakama, a body shape wear seller said: “Body shape wears are less expensive than gyms services and liposuctions and other aesthetic surgeries.

“Before, I sold only body shape wears for women alongside male and female undergarments.

“But some of my male customers ask for body shape wears for men. I begin to wonder why men now care about their shapes.

“In the old days, pot belly was one of many things ascribed to a wealthy man.

“But now, men don’t want these pot bellies. They now want to look smarter at a cheaper cost.

“The price of the shape wears are affordable as it ranges between N15,000 above depending on the brand and quality.”