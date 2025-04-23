Rising debt: Nigeria needs greater efficiency in govt spending – IMF

…Projects reduction in Debt-to-GDP to 4.5%

By Babajide Komolafe & Emma Ujah, Washington DC

The International Monetary Fund IMF has called for greater efficiency in government spending in Nigeria to minimise the impact of increased global uncertainties on government borrowing and public debt.

This call was given by Deputy Division Chief of the Development Macroeconomic Division in the IMF Research Department, Davide Furceri, at the press briefing on the April 2025 IMF Fiscal Monitor report released on the sidelines of the ongoing Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

Meanwhile the IMF in its April2025 Fiscal Monitor report has projected steady decline in Nigeria’s Debt-to-GDP to 45.4 percent by 2030 from 52.9 per cent last year.

Among other things, the report, noted that rising uncertainty triggered by the ongoing tariff war can cause a large increase in public debts, which are already high and rising across the world

Consequently the IMF projected that global public debt will increase by 2.8 percentage points this year and hence push debt levels above 95 per cent of global GDP.

Consequently, the IMF advised that, “countries will need to first and foremost put their own fiscal house in order. This means implementing prudent policies within robust fiscal frameworks to build public confidence and help reduce uncertainty.

“Fiscal policy should prioritise reducing public debt and establishing and widening buffers to address spending pressures and economic shocks. “This means finding the right balance between adjustment and supporting economic growth, tailored to each country’s unique situation, available resources, and overall economic conditions.

“Countries with limited room in government budgets should implement gradual and credible consolidation plans and allow automatic stabilisers, like unemployment benefits, to work effectively.

“Any new spending needs should be offset by spending cuts elsewhere or new revenues. For countries with greater fiscal flexibility, it is important to utilise available resources judiciously within well-defined medium-term plans.

“Fiscal support for businesses and communities impacted by severe trade dislocations should be both temporary and targeted, with a strong emphasis on transparency and effective cost management.”

Relating this to Nigeria, Davide Furceri said: “It’s important to create additional fiscal space. In Nigeria’s case, that means focusing on two things: first, boosting revenue through improved mobilization efforts, and second, scaling up spending in key areas like social protection and investment.

“That said, we understand that many countries, including Nigeria, face pressing spending needs. But spending must be done wisely. This means stronger prioritisation and greater efficiency in how resources are allocated.

“One key message not just for Nigeria, but for many countries, is the importance of strong fiscal institutions. Medium-term fiscal frameworks and solid public financial management systems are essential. They provide a fiscal anchor to guide necessary adjustments and help reduce uncertainty.

“We want fiscal policy to be a source of stability, not a source of volatility.”