Richael Ogbonna raises the temperature with sizzling outfit

By Benjamin Njoku

Richael Ogbonna has always been experimental when it comes to fashion and her recent looks is a confirmation of this claim. She’s known for her impeccable fashion sense. Lately, the actress has been turning heads with her stylish appearances on social media.

The actress, who rose to fame in 2013, starring in movies such as “Full Moon”, “Without Trust”, “Oringo Bus”, “Heartless Tradition” among others is a fashion icon with confidence and panache. She recently raised the temperature on social media with her sizzling style and flawless charm.

Richael is quite active and in sync with the current trends on social media. She never misses a chance to hop on to the viral trends and often gives her own twist to them. The actress regularly posts pictures and videos of herself that make her fans and followers super happy. She has added more spice by posting alluring pictures and videos, in which she’s seen wearing a skimpy red outfit, revealing her boobs that set the internet on fire.

While sharing this picture, Richael Ogbonna wrote, “How can I be so pretty and shy �� Oh my gosh.” Unarguably, Richael Ogbonna has got a sexy body which she maintains and takes proper care of. And keeping her fans busy by sharing back-to-back pictures from her photoshoots has become her trademark.