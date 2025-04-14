‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki says dollar dying, urges shift to gold, bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki, renowned author of the best-selling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has issued a bold new warning, declaring that the collapse of the U.S. dollar is no longer a future risk — it has already happened.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki cited record-breaking gold prices, rising silver demand, and the continued surge of Bitcoin as signs that the global financial system is undergoing a major shift.

PLEASE LISTEN to Gold, Silver, & Bitcoin. What are they telling you?

Gold is at an all time high, demand for silver is exploding, and Bitcoin is roaring.



Are you listening?



REPEATING MYSELF, I warned of the biggest stock and bond market crash in history was coming in my… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 13, 2025

“Savers of stocks, bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds are being wiped out,” Kiyosaki stated, accusing central banks — including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan — of deliberately devaluing fiat currencies.

He described the current situation as a “carefully orchestrated reset designed to favor the elite.”

Kiyosaki has long advocated for financial independence through non-traditional assets.

Now, he is doubling down on his support for gold, silver, and particularly Bitcoin, which he refers to as “the people’s money.”

With a limited supply of 21 million coins and no central authority, he believes Bitcoin is insulated from inflation and political interference, making it a reliable store of value.

Highlighting the recent rise of Bitcoin — which has hovered around $82,000, boosted by spot ETF approvals and institutional investment — Kiyosaki urged the public to act swiftly.

“It’s not too late,” he said, “but the window is closing fast.”

Kiyosaki emphasized that the current economic signals are not random fluctuations, but warnings. “Gold has reached all-time highs, silver is becoming harder to get, and Bitcoin is roaring,” he wrote, suggesting these trends indicate growing public distrust in traditional monetary systems.