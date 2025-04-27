RHOLagos Season 3 Reunion: Edges Laid, Friendships Fractured & Boss Moves Reaffirmed

By Ayo Onikoyi

They say reunions are where the real show begins, and The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3 Reunion — streaming on Showmax — did not disappoint. Split into two explosive parts, the reunion served up everything we’ve come to love about the franchise: jaw-dropping fashion, emotional reckonings, and tea hotter than a Lagos afternoon. Hosted by the ever-poised Uti Nwachukwu, the ladies came with edges laid, couture glam in place, and receipts ready.

Uti opened the show on a high note, praising the housewives for their post-show wins and red carpet-worthy looks. But that warm energy quickly gave way to the kind of drama that makes RHOLagos a must-watch.

The now-iconic boat clash between Sophia and Dabota reignited first. What started as a luxury beach escape turned into a debate over ownership, appreciation, and simmering tension. While apologies were exchanged, the fallout lingered — and yes, Sophia still owes Dabota a dress. Then came the emotional showdown between Carolyna and Diiadem, sparked by what Carolyna perceived as passive aggression and poor communication. Diiadem, visibly moved, opened up about feeling misunderstood, one of the reunion’s more vulnerable moments.

Tensions continued as Diiadem and Mariam revisited their fallout over party rules, a gele, and divided loyalties. But in a rare show of reconciliation, they shared a heartfelt hug, interrupted only by Carolyna declaring, “The trigger is sitting here.” Reality TV gold.

Part two delivered even more emotional depth. Laura and Dabota admitted to never quite clicking, while Mariam confronted Laura over a long-standing grievance and subtle online shade. Their conversation ended in civility, not sisterhood. Carolyna, meanwhile, demanded accountability from both Laura and Dabota for unresolved issues and past disrespect. While no full closures were achieved, there was a mutual willingness to move forward, or at least move past the worst of it.

Amid the chaos, Sophia emerged as the group’s calming presence. Her luxury-coded peacekeeping didn’t always land, but her consistent serenity was a breath of fresh air. And just when you thought the drama had peaked, Uti pivoted to their business wins. From beauty brands to fashion lines, the housewives reminded us they don’t just serve shade, they serve success. Sophia, ever the serene spirit, floated the idea of having the ladies back on her boat, this time, possibly for a business brunch.. We’ll see who shows up.

The RHOLagos Season 3 Reunion gave us everything: jaw-dropping fashion, emotional vulnerability, iconic one-liners, and a few unexpected hugs. While not every rift was mended, there was genuine effort at growth, clarity, and maybe even a fresh start for some.

Each lady held her ground in her own way. Dabota brought the clapbacks, Sophia stayed cool under fire, Diiadem opened up emotionally, Mariam stood firm, and Carolyna? She came prepared, trigger title and all. And Uti’s expert steering of the ship, this reunion proved once again why The Real Housewives of Lagos remains the gold standard of African reality TV.