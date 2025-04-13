RHOLAGOS 3: How lavish highs, bitter feuds ruled supreme

By Ayo Onikoyi

When a show like The Real Housewives of Lagos returned, expectations were sky-high. After all, Lagos is synonymous with luxury, bold personalities, and high-stakes drama. And this season was no different—delivering fiery confrontations, surprising alliances, and an extravagant display of wealth.

All episodes of the third season, which are available to binge on Showmax, explored the complexities of friendships, the fine line between loyalty and betrayal, and the undeniable power of branding.

Explosive Moments and Fractured Bonds

If there’s one thing RHOLagos guarantees, it’s headline-worthy drama, and Season 3 did not disappoint. From Carolyna’s heated clashes with Diiadem to the never-ending feud between Laura and Dabota, the tension was palpable. The Ghana trip, a signature moment in the season, gave fans a mix of luxury and chaos. Against the stunning backdrop of Accra, emotions ran high as friendships were tested and accusations flew.

We simply can’t forget in a hurry Carolyna’s near physical altercation with Dabota and, surprisingly, the evolution of Carolyna and Laura’s relationship. Season 3 was a season that delivered it all.

The Power of Branding in Lagos’ Elite Circle

One undeniable strength of the season was its portrayal of the housewives as moguls, not just socialites. Sophia’s fashion brand launch and Diiadem’s strategic business moves all underscored that these women are powerful players in their industries.

While the cast flaunted their luxury lifestyles—private jets, exclusive parties, and high-end fashion—the real currency was influence. Lagos thrives on connections, and RHOLagos Season 3 was a testament to the fact that power moves are just as important as social standing.

Fashion and Opulence: The Visual Spectacle

If there was one aspect of the season that remained flawless, it was the fashion. From Carolyna’s regal statement pieces to Mariam’s effortlessly chic wardrobe, the housewives set trends with their daring and luxurious styling. The image makers behind these stunning looks didn’t come into play. They simply ensured that each fashion moment was nothing short of iconic. Their laid edges? Perfection. Their outfit coordination? Impeccable. Lagos has long been a hub for fashion excellence, and this season reaffirmed its status as a global style capital.

Now, all eyes are on the reunion, where the ladies are expected to deliver their most extravagant looks yet. If past reunions are anything to go by, this will be a couture showdown where no one holds back.

The final episode aired on March 30 on DStv and March 31 on Showmax