Reviving Ajaokuta Steel remains collective project – Minister

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, yesterday, maintained that the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company remains a collective project.

Audu stated this while handing over a letter of appointment to the new Managing Director, MD, Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, Prof Nasir Naeem Abdulsalam on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Abdulsalam is a seasoned academician and Professor of Geophysics and someone well-acquainted with the steel sector, having served as my Technical Adviser prior to this appointment.

Meanwhile, the Minister expressed confidence in the new MD’s experience, expertise and professionalism to drive the company’s mandate in accordance with the Tinubu-led administration’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ to resuscitate the nation’s steel giant.

Also, in his remarks, the Minister acknowledged and appreciated the Acting Sole Administrator, Engr. Kanwai Joseph, for holding forth in the last six months, and his sense of commitment to the company as he almost clocked 35 years of service at the Steel Company.

“Reviving Ajaokuta Steel Plant is a collective project. It is not something the Minister, Permanent Secretary, or Managing Director can achieve alone.

“All hands must be on deck as it requires the concerted efforts of all stakeholders to realise Mr. President’s vision for the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Plant and the broader steel sector.

“I assure you that the revival of Ajaokuta Steel and the entire Steel Sector is well underway. Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) in Moscow, Russia in September last year, we are on the verge of carrying out the technical and financial audit of the Complex and other critical processes so as to bring in investors and suitors from the various options available through a privatization process as directed by Mr. President. Our role is to consolidate these gains and present viable options for Mr. President’s approval.

“I wish you Godspeed as we work together towards the successful revival of Ajaokuta Steel Plant.”

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Chris Osa Isokponwu, while also congratulating the new Ajaokuta Steel boss Prof Abdulsalam on his appointment, called on him to ensure adequate preparedness for the enormous task ahead as he assured him of the Ministry’s full support.

“It will not be an easy task; you are facing a challenge of over 45 years. The good news is that you have a Minister who is fully committed to the success of Ajaokuta’s revival”, Isokponwu said.

In his response, Prof Abdulsalam expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for entrusting him with this significant responsibility and thanked the Minister for his support and collaborative spirit while nothing the Minister’s solid foundation and achievements in the steel sector less than two years in office.

He also appreciated the Minister for the opportunity and trust in him to serve as his Technical Adviser prior to his appointment, stating that the groundwork laid by the Minister has positioned him for success.

“Our fundamental goal is to work together to realise Mr. President’s vision for the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Plant. I am fully prepared to deliver on this mandate with the support of the Honourable Minister, the Permanent Secretary, and the entire team at the Ministry of Steel Development. I pray and I am confident that Ajaokuta will come alive in our time”, he added.

Also in his remarks, the outgoing Acting Sole Administrator, Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, Engr Kanwai Joseph, commended the Minister’s decision to engage the original builders of the steel plant, describing it as the most strategic move in his 35 years of service at Ajaokuta Steel Company, and added that if this step had been taken earlier, the steel plant would have been revived long ago.