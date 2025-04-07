Reverse Fubara’s suspension – US Law Institute urges Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The US-based Institute of Law Research & Development (ILAWDUN), on Monday, called on President Bola Tinubu to reverse the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, warning that failure to do so could irreparably damage his legacy.

It stressed that such a decision undermines democratic principles and threatens Nigeria’s constitutional integrity.

A statement urging the reversal was signed by Professor Cyprian Edward-Ekpo, Director of ILAWDUN and Professor of International Environmental and Public International Law.

The institute highlighted that the suspension, along with the subsequent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, could set a dangerous precedent for the country’s democracy.

They warned, “If the Supreme Court upholds the emergency declaration and the suspension of a democratically elected state governor and legislature by another democratically elected official, it will permanently stain your legacy. You will be remembered as the President who undermined constitutional principles and legitimised illegality.

“A state of emergency can only be justified when there is a genuine breakdown of law and order that overwhelms the Nigeria Police Force—conditions that were not present in Rivers State.”

The institute argued that the suspension of a democratically elected governor and legislature by a sitting president is unconstitutional and cannot be justified by a state of emergency without a legitimate breakdown of law and order.

It warned that such actions would stain Tinubu’s legacy, positioning him as a leader who disregarded the rule of law.

While noting that the Supreme Court of Nigeria is currently handling a suit filed by seven opposition governors challenging the legality of the suspension, the statement cautioned that any attempt to avoid a ruling on the case, such as dismissing it on technicalities, would further damage the public perception of both the judiciary and the president’s commitment to democracy.

“The Supreme Court Justices cannot, in good conscience, sustain such an obvious constitutional violation. Should the Court resort to dismissing the case on technical grounds or employ orchestrated tactics, it will be perceived as judicial compromise under your influence, further eroding public trust in both the judiciary and your administration,” Edward-Ekpo stated.

The institute urged the president to act swiftly, reverse the suspension, and reaffirm his commitment to democracy, warning that the future of Nigeria’s democratic institutions is at stake.